COVID-19 Lockdown: Police Harassment on the Rise, Claim Activists

Around 200 activists, academics and “concerned citizens” have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of all the states, urging them to take steps to prevent “police harassment” taking place during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The letter has been signed by individuals like CPI-ML Politburo Member Kavita Krishnan, former Panjab University Students Union president Kanupriya, Meera Sanghamitra of National Alliance of People’s Movements.

The letter begins by expressing gratitude to law enforcement agencies, especially the police, for implementing social distancing and facilitating the supply of essential goods and service during the lockdown.

However, the activists allege that many violations have also taken place.

“Across many states, police have beaten, threatened, filed FIRs or imprisoned people seen in public,” the letter says.

Some of the cases they have highlighted include: