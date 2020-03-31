COVID-19: Indians Stuck in US Tell Us What It’s Like

As the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, it quickly surpassed China’s numbers with nearly 163,500 confirmed cases. The United States also has the highest number of tragic deaths due to the virus, crossing 3000. And while countries go into lockdown, President Trump has been vocally against the idea of a strict lockdown, saying he hopes to see “churches packed” by Easter.

Meanwhile, while the American government has started schemes to help its residents, Indians who are currently in America are facing a number of problems. Unable to go home and not being the American government’s primary concern, their plight is largely not understood. The Quint spoke to a few such people, including graduate students and doctors: