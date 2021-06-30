Bodies of COVID Victims Can Be Taken Home for 1 Hour: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, 29 June, said that the bodies of COVID-19 victims will be allowed to be taken home for one hour for the kin to pay their last respects, reported ANI.

The CM added: "The family members and relatives of those who lose their lives to COVID-19 are unable to pay their last respects, which is, in turn, adding to emotional distress.”

So far, the bodies of COVID victims were being taken directly to cremation and burial grounds from hospitals. Restrictions on the number of people attending funerals and last rites have been eased by several states.

In September 2020, Calculata High Court ruled that bodies of COVID victims shall be handed over to their relatives for completion of last rites following safety protocols, reported Hindustan Times.