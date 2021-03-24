COVID Variants of Concern, Novel Variant Found in India: Govt

The genome sequencing by Indian SARS-Cov-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), a grouping of 10 national laboratories, has shown that coronavirus variants of concern and a novel variant have been found in India, the Centre said on Wednesday, 24 March.

"Though variants of concern and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish or direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states. Genomic sequencing and epidemiological studies are continuing to further analyse the situation," the government said in a statement.