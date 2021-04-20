‘Won’t Become Shaheen Bagh’: Farmers’ Protest to Go on Amid COVID

Even as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced multiple guidelines and precautions to be undertaken at the protest sites amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, its message was clear – The farmers’ protest is far from over.

On Monday, 19 April, in a press conference, the SKM – the umbrella body of 40 protesting farmers’ union – sent out a “Phir Dilli Chalo” call, urging protesting farmers, and those who had returned to their villages for harvest season, to join back the agitation.

For over five months now, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at borders of the national capital – Singhu and Tikri – in protest against the three new farm laws brought in by the Modi government.

With cases soaring above 25,000 almost daily in New Delhi, what is the roadmap ahead for the historic farmers’ protest?