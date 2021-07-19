'Unwarranted': IMA Slams Kerala's Decision to Ease COVID Curbs for Bakri Eid

Kerala had been on complete lockdown from 8 May to 17 June. But the restrictions were removed in a phased manner after that. All shops, except those selling essential commodities, were still allowed to open on alternative days and also based on the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) figures of local bodies, complete lockdown on weekends continued in the state.

Traders have been urging the state government to let shops open on all days as they had suffered heavy losses. There was also a clash between the traders and police after the former demanded to open shops on all days.

The traders had a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on 16 July, following which the state government announced that all shops could be opened on 18, 19 and 20 July owing to Bakri Eid.