'Avoid Large Gatherings During Festive Season': MHA Extends COVID Lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, 28 August, extended the existing COVID-19 enforcement of containment measures till September 30 and asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations to strictly follow the earlier directions issued by the MHA and Ministry of Union Health & Family Welfare.



In an order issued by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday, the ministry said, "In the exercise of powers, conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure compliance to the containment measures for COVID-19, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will remain in force up to 30 September 2021."