COVID-19: India Reports 41,806 Fresh Cases, 581 Deaths Recorded

India on Thursday, 15 July, reported 41,806 new coronavirus cases. The death toll increased by 581, taking the total deaths in the country to 4,11,989.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,32,041 active cases across the country, while 3,01,43,850 patients have been discharged so far, with 39,130 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.