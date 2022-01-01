1,431 Omicron Cases in India, Active COVID Infections Breach One Lakh Mark
At least 22,775 new cases, 8,949 recoveries and 406 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1,431 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday, 1 January.
Most cases of Omicron have been reported from Maharashtra. Delhi is second on the list, followed by Kerala, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
Most cases of Omicron have been reported from Maharashtra. Delhi is second on the list, followed by Kerala, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
