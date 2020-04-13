COVID-19: Visa, E-Visa of Stranded Foreigners Extended Till 30 Apr
The government on Monday, 13 April, extended on gratis basis the regular visa and e-visa of foreign nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 till 30 April, the Home Ministry said.
The foreign nationals are stranded in the country due to the 21-day lockdown announced on 24 March to curb the spread of the disease.
"Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, and due to consequent travel restrictions imposed by Indian authorities and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during 1 February (midnight) to 30 April (midnight), would be extended till 30 April (midnight) on gratis basis, after making online application by the foreigner," a home ministry statement said.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)