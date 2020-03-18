COVID-19: Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended By J&K Administration
On Wednesday, 18 March, the Jammu and Kashmir administration suspended the Vaishno Devi Yatra amid coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Information and Public Relations, in a tweet, stated that "Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from today. Operations of All Inter State Buses - Incoming and Outgoing from J&K, banned from today."
On Tuesday, 17 March, the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Ramesh Kumar after reviewing all aspects related to the yatra and the safety of pilgrims, appealed to pilgrims to postpone their visit to the cave shrine for the time being till the situation normalises.
After the orders from the government all the pilgrims visiting the shrine were required to fill Self Reporting Form available at yatra registration counters, accommodations and the helipad terminal.
According to the Health Ministry data, a total of 147 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India, while three people have been declared dead.
(With inputs from PTI)
