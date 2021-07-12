Why is Govt Allowing Bharat Biotech to Make Rs 200 Extra Per Covaxin Dose?

Despite being an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin is one of the most expensive vaccines in the country. It is sold at Rs 1410 per dose in private hospitals (1200 + 5 percent GST + 150 service charge), although the government is procuring it at Rs 150 + 5 percent GST per dose.

There has been a lot of debate around the price of Covaxin being capped at Rs 1200 by the government for private hospitals, which in simple words means Covaxin cannot be sold below Rs 1200 by the manufacturers.