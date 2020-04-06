COVID-19: Two-and-a-Half-Year-Old Tests Positive in Lucknow

“A two-and-a-half years old child was admitted here after being found positive for COVID-19. His mother was the first coronavirus patient of Lucknow and was discharged after recovery,” the KGMU said in an official statement here.

The woman, a doctor with a travel history to Canada, had tested positive for coronavirus on 11 March.

A junior doctor who was treating her also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at the KGMU.