COVID | ‘Trust Me, I’m Helpless’: A Young Delhi Doctor Gets Candid

"I get 10-15 calls daily, to arrange beds, oxygen cylinders or Remdesivir. Trust me, I’m helpless, I don’t know what to do... or how and when the situation will improve," says Parikha Rampal, a senior resident doctor of the Radio-diagnosis department in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, in a candid conversation with The Quint.

Here is her full interview: