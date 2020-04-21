‘Bengal Not Cooperating With Central Teams, Restraining Them’: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday, 21 April, said the West Bengal government is not cooperating with central teams visiting the state to assess the COVID-19 situation and are specifically restraining them from interacting with healthcare workers and touring affected areas.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said it has been brought to the notice of the ministry that both the inter- ministerial central teams (IMCTs), visiting Kolkata and Jalpaiguri, have not been provided with the requisite cooperation by the state and local authorities.

"In fact, they have been specifically restrained from making any visits, interacting with health professionals, and assessing the ground level situation... This amounts to obstructing the implementation of the orders issued by the central government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and equally binding directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Bhalla was quoted by PTI as saying.