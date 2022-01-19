Suspension of Scheduled International Commercial Flights Extended Till 28 Feb

Previously, in December, India had extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till 31 January 2022.



Scheduled international flights were first suspended in the country following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 19 January, India reported 2,82,970 new infections (44,889 more than the previous day), 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 18,31,000, while the daily positivity rate is at 15.13 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.