Suspension of Scheduled International Commercial Flights Extended Till 28 Feb
The circular, however, states that flights under the air bubble arrangement will not be affected.
The suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India has now been extended till 28 February 2022.
A circular issued on Wednesday, 19 January, by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) read:
"In partial modification of a circular dated 26 November 2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 23:59 hrs IST of 28 February 2022."
However, the circular also states that flights under the air bubble arrangement will not be affected.
Previously, in December, India had extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till 31 January 2022.
Scheduled international flights were first suspended in the country following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
On Wednesday, 19 January, India reported 2,82,970 new infections (44,889 more than the previous day), 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 18,31,000, while the daily positivity rate is at 15.13 percent.
Meanwhile, a total of 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.
