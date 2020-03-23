COVID-19 Suspects Onboard, AirAsia Pilot Exits from Cockpit Window
With suspected coronavirus-infected passengers aboard AirAsia India's Pune-Delhi flight last Friday, 20 March, the pilot-in-command chose to exit the plane through cockpit's secondary exit, which is a sliding window, after landing.
As a safety measure after landing, the aircraft was parked at a remote bay and suspected passengers disembarked from the front door, the spokesperson noted. All other passengers, escorted by the crew, disembarked from the rear door of the aircraft, the spokesperson added.
"Crew in the cockpit self-quarantined till the cabin environment near the primary exit was ascertained to be safe. The captain elected to disembark from the secondary exit using a secure trestle, given the close proximity of the seats from the cockpit," the spokesperson said.
"Our crew are well trained for incidents of this nature and we would like to put on record our appreciation for their dedication in continuing to serve passengers with the utmost care in the current conditions," the spokesperson noted.
We'll get through this!
