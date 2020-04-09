COVID-19: MP and Rajasthan Make Facial Masks Mandatory
In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have issued order making the use of masks mandatory for citizens while stepping out of their houses.
Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday, 9 April made the use of masks mandatory for people stepping outdoor. Violation of this will attract legal action, the order by the state Public Health Department said.
The order said that in the absence of masks, people can use towel or dupattas to cover their faces. Home-made masks or towels can be used again after washing, the order added.
While Rajasthan government made it mandatory to wear face masks in all urban areas and agriculture mandis (wholesale markets) of the state.
Through video conferencing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to ensure compliance of the state government decision which will be applicable in all 196 urban local bodies of the state and in agriculture mandis.
The official statement quoted Gehlot as saying,
Earlier on Wednesday, 8 April, the Delhi government had made it compulsory for people to wear a mask while out in the open.
“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible, too," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.
