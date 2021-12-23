COVID-19 Spike in Maharashtra: Mumbai Sees 602 Cases, Highest in 77 Days
Maharashtra recorded 1,179 new COVID-19 cases, including 23 Omicron cases, on Thursday.
As India witnesses an upward trend in the number of Omicron cases, Mumbai on Thursday, 23 December, reported 602 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day rise in 77 days.
The total number of active cases in the state capital now stand at 2,419.
Mumbai had previously recorded a high caseload on 6 October, with 629 cases. The city had reported 327 cases on Tuesday and 204 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,179 new COVID cases – the highest in 48 days. The state also saw 17 deaths on the same day.
Maharashtra reported 23 new cases of Omicron, taking the tally of the total cases of the variant reported in the state to 88.
While Pune has reported 13 cases of Omicron, Mumbai has recorded five, and Osmanabad two. Thane, Nagpur, and Mira Bhayandar have reported one case each of the variant.
In the wake of the rise in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday at 10 pm via video conferencing.
India's Omicron case tally surged to 236 on Thursday, with Uttarakhand reporting its first Omicron case, after a 23-year-old woman who returned to the state from Scotland tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant.
A total of 16 states and Union Territories (UTs) have reported Omicron cases so far.
Here is the Omicron tally at these states/UTs: Maharashtra (65), Delhi (64), Telangana (24), Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (31), Kerala (29), Gujarat (14), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Andhra Pradesh (2), Odisha (2), Uttar Pradesh (2), Chandigarh (1), Ladakh (1), Tamil Nadu (34), Uttarakhand (1), and West Bengal (1).
