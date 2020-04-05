COVID-19: South African Cleric Dies After Attending Tablighi Event

Various nationals, particularly from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan come for Tabligh activities in Delhi.

A family member of the cleric, on the basis of anonymity, told local media that Tootla began showing flu-like symptoms on his return from India. Subsequent tests at a private facility revealed that he had the virus.

“By the past weekend Tootla had almost fully recovered from his treatment, but by Monday morning he started feeling ill again. His condition deteriorated rapidly,” the family member said.

Tootla was reportedly advised not to travel to India for the gathering, but he was adamant to go.

He had participated in scores of similar gatherings across the globe, according to fellow clerics, but none of whom could confirm if other South Africans had also attended.