25 Injured in Stampede at Bengal Vaccination Centre; Govt to Now Issue Coupons

The incident at Jalpaiguri happened in the afternoon when people standing outside the vaccination centre rushed inside. "As soon as the main gate of Dhupguri Health Centre was opened, several people tried to get inside the facility pushing each other. A stampede-like situation arose there. Several women were injured. We are probing the matter," an official said.

A senior police officer of Jalpaiguri said: "The injured people have been rushed to Jalpaiguri district hospital and they are undergoing treatment. We are probing the matter. According to a preliminary investigation, those who were in the queue tried to enter the centre in the apprehension of a shortage of vaccine doses."



The inoculation programme at the facility has been stopped following the incident, he added.



Chief Secretary HK Diwedi held a meeting with the District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and Chief Medical Officer of Health, and instructed them to streamline the vaccination system.



"The district administration has been asked to increase manpower and counters at the vaccination centres to avoid rush. The DMs have been asked to arrange for more police force at the vaccination centres," an official said.

Senior officials said that several decisions have been taken to control the rush. "It has been decided that the state will arrange for distribution of coupons to the people two days before and none will be allowed inside the vaccination centres without a coupon," an official said.