7 Chennai Workers Return Home to WB, Stay Quarantined On A Tree
According to a report in The Indian Express, seven youth working at an auto parts store in Chennai have been quarantined on top of a tree in their village in Bengal.
The residents of the village built make-shift bamboo cots on the trees for the youth. Except for food and to use the toilet, the seven youngsters spend the entire day on the tree.
Aware of The COVID-19 Scare
The residents of the village, as well as the youth who returned from Chennai, were aware of the COVID-19 crisis. Having reached Kharagpur via train, and on taking the bus to their village, the youngsters went straight to the local police station. They were then directed to the hospital, where they were tested, and asked to remain under quarantine for 14 days. They did not test positive for the COVID-19 virus.
On reaching their village, they were stopped by the residents from entering. The residents of the village informed them that they could take no chances, and so asked them to quarantine themselves on top of the tree.
According to the report, the villagers were careful not to allow any contact with the rest of the village. While food was served thrice a day, it was done so from a safe distance. The youth hope to meet with their families after 14 days.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
