COVID-19: Satya Nadella’s Wife Donates Rs 2 Cr to PM Cares Fund
Anupama V Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, has donated Rs 2 crore to the PM Cares Fund, her family sources said on Tuesday, 31 March.
Welcoming her gesture, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his appreciation for her solidarity with the people of India amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Anupama had earlier donated Rs 2 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Welfare Fund set up to help the poor during the lockdown period.
“Happy to know Smt Anupama Nadella contributed from her personal income a sum of Rs 2 crore each to PM-CARES FUND and Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana to combat COVID-19. Her gesture shows her concern for her motherland though she is living abroad #PMCARES #CMReliefFund”, Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.
Some time back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben donated Rs 25,000 from her savings to PM Cares Fund, a charitable trust for people wanting to contribute to fight against the pandemic.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
