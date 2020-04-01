COVID-19: RBI Announces More Measures to Deal With Economic Crisis

The RBI on Wednesday, 1 April, provided more time to exporters to collect payment of goods and software sold to overseas buyers and repatriate that to India as the central bank announced more measures to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank has also decided to increase the limit of advances it gives to states and UTs by 30 percent under the Ways and Means (WMA).

While announcing further steps for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the RBI also said "it is not necessary" to implement counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCyB) now.