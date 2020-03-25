COVID-19 Lockdown: Ranchi’s Panicked Workers Struggle to Go Home

Some frantic scenes were witnessed at Ranchi's bus stop on 23 March 2020 as male passengers, most of them, migrant labourers struggled to make it back to their respective villages.

The first and foremost difficulty they faced was how to go back with no public transport available after the lockdown was announced on 22 March.

Speaking to The Quint over phone, Siraj Dutta, an activist associated with the Right to Food Campaign, explained how lack of preparation on part of the district administration wreaked havoc on workers who are desperately trying to go back: