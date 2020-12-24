Two Flee Delhi After Testing COVID +Ve, Found in Andhra & Punjab

A woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 fled Delhi’s quarantine facility and was found at her hometown in Rajahmundry by officials and Health Ministry authorities who, based on a tip from the national capital police, received her at the train station early on Thursday morning, 24 December.

Five passengers went missing in New Delhi airport on Tuesday. Four of them were traced back, with one passenger found in Ludhiana, Punjab. They have been admitted to Lok Nayak hospital in Delhi following treatment and quarantine protocol. The woman was the fifth passenger and was traced in Andhra Pradesh, reported Indian Express.

She and her son, who came to receive her in Delhi, have been hospitalised and kept under quarantine in a special ward of Rajahmundry hospital, in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.