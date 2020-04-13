COVID-19 Patient Booked for ‘Spitting’ on Doctor at TN Hospital
A 40 year-old COVID-19 positive patient was on Sunday, 12 April, booked for “attempt to murder” after he allegedly spat on a doctor treating him at the government hospital in Tamil Nadu, police said.
It was a serious crime under the present conditions, with so many restrictions in force to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they said.
Ever since his admission in the ward, he has not been cooperating with the medical staff, they added.
The district administration has appealed to the people who received treatment from the doctor to voluntarily come forward and subject themselves to medical examination.
People could contact the officials on 9751425002 and 9500493022 to pass on information in this connection.
Tamil Nadu has reported the third highest number of positive coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra and Delhi, with a total of 969 confirmed cases, and 11 deaths so far.
