COVID-19: Condition of J&K Hospitals Puts Staff & Patients At Risk

With the incidence of COVID-19 cases spiking in India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is facing a dire situation as their seven-month-long lockdown – in place even before the coronavirus pandemic – crippled its economy following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Mobile internet services remain restricted to 2G even after eight positive cases were reported from the Kashmir Valley, with three more on Tuesday, 24 March. With these cases, Kashmir is bracing for the pandemic with even less resources at its disposal than the rest of the country.