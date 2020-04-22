COVID-19: PM to Hold Video Conference With State CMs on 27 April
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on April 27 morning on the way ahead in the fight against coronavirus, official sources said on Wednesday, 22 April.
This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
In the last interaction on 11 April, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier.
On 14 April, the prime minister announced that the lockdown is being extended till 3 May.
Before the lockdown was announced on 24 March, Modi had interacted with the chief ministers on 20 March to discuss ways and means to check the spread of coronavirus.
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 20,471 on Wednesday, 22 April. This number includes 15,859 active cases, 652 deaths and 3,959 recoveries.
Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir administration has cancelled this year's Amarnath Yatra due to outbreak of coronavirus, officials told PTI.
