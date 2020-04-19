COVID-19: PM Modi Thanks Small Shopkeepers for Their Contribution
On Sunday 9 April Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to Twitter and said that all the small shopkeepers and traders have contributed immensely in easing people’s lives during the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “Let us imagine what would happen if these small traders and shopkeepers did not take the risk of their own life and did not deliver the necessities of everyday life?”
He added, “Small shopkeepers have contributed significantly in maintaining the entire social system. The society and the country will always remember his contribution. I know that it is challenging to follow social distancing yourself and get others to follow it.”
He also mentioned how shopkeepers should continue to follow social distancing, whilst serving the people of the nation.
The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic.
While extending the lockdown till 3 May, the prime minister declared that select activities will open up from 20 April in identified areas.