COVID-19 | PM Meets Nirmala, Discusses a Possible Second Sitmulus

The state of the economy was discussed in details during the meeting, sources said, adding that resource mobilisation for taking on the future challenges was also highlighted.

As per the World Bank's latest assessment, India is expected to grow 1.5 percent to 2.8 percent. Similarly, the IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 percent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in 1930’s.

The pandemic and consequent lockdown have hit various sectors, including MSME, hospitality, civil aviation, agriculture and allied sector.

The government constituted an empowered group — headed by Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty — which is entrusted with the task of suggesting measures that can bring back economy back on track quickly post the lockdown.

Besides, it was also asked to work on relief and welfare measures for various sectors of the economy as well as for the poor and needy.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister had expressed concern over problems being faced by poor and daily wagers and farmers.