COVID-19: Please Bring Us Home, Say 220 Indians Stranded in Japan

However, it is not like the lockdown in several other parts of the world as Japan's post World War-II constitution lays out strict protections for civil liberties, Joe said.

“Public transportation is operating as normal. Most state of emergency measures are in form of requests and instructions. Violators cannot be punished unless they fail to comply with orders related to storage or shipment of emergency relief goods and medical supplies. So the risk is even higher. We are stuck inside and living in constant fear,” Joe said.

For Kamal Vijayvargiya, a four-day trip to the country has taken on nightmarish overtones and he can't wait to get back home to Jaipur.

“I am in the business of tea and I come to Japan annually for business meetings. I came on 18 March and now I am stuck here. At present, I am staying in an office friend's single room but I cannot stay too long because herself she is a dialysis' patient and it is risky for me to be here”, he said.