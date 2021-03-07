‘Pandemic Ending in Delhi, Entering Endemic Phase’: Health Min
Jain said that he believes “that the pandemic phase is ending, and we are now entering the endemic phase”.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Sunday, 7 March that the coronavirus pandemic is nearing the endemic phase in the national capital region.
Jain’s remark has come even as the Union Health Ministry included Delhi in its list of eight states that are displaying marginal spike in the COVID-19 cases.
The health minister also asserted that the situation of the infection with the city ‘under control’ and currently the infection rate is less than 1 percent.
What is an ‘Endemic’ Phase?
According to WHO, Endemic refers to a disease that is present permanently in a region or a population.
This means that the novel virus continues to affect people regularly but it does not change the rate of infection. The best example could be of Malaria which has become quite common in local population.
At endemic phase, an infectious disease appears to infect a particular population at a steady state. However it does not disappear completely.
Pandemic or Endemic?
Meanwhile, Dr JA Jayalal, president of Indian Medical Association told NDTV that the decision about whether it is a pandemic or endemic has to be taken by scientific bodies like the World Health Organisation or ICMR. It cannot be a political decision.”We cannot loosen our grip and guard against coronavirus infections at this crucial point. It can be disastrous," told NDTV.
"The whole world has seen second wave of coronavirus, but fortunately India has not seen that and we need to continue with our precautions. Let us not argue over whether it is a pandemic or endemic. We should just continue to work with sincerity so that we can tide over this virus,"added Jayalal reported NDTV.
