COVID-19: Over 4,000 Attended Nizamuddin Meet, Many from Abroad
A prominent activist of Tablighi Jamaat, who accompanied a leading Kashmiri businessman on an extensive propagation odyssey before he died of the Coronavirus infection in Srinagar last week, has revealed to The Quint that over 4,000 members of the organisation, including a large number from overseas, participated in its ‘Mulki Mashwara’ (national congregation) at Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi in March 2020.
Haji (name changed), who was from Kashmir’s second or third richest business family, was the first of the two fatal casualties of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir where 62 confirmed cases had surfaced till late on Wednesday, 1 April.
On his return journey to Srinagar, Haji had been elected as head of the organisation’s J&K chapter at a State-level congregation at Bari Brahmna (Samba) in Jammu.
“I reached the (Nizamuddin) Markaz on 4 March. Haji sahab and some 30 others from J&K joined us in the next 2-3 days. Our national congregation was held on 7, 8 and 9 March. It was attended by over 4,000 of its activists and many of them were from different foreign countries”,Mufti Masroor of Anantnag, Kashmir
“In Jammu, we gathered at Jamia Masjid of Firdausabad, in Sunjwan. Over a hundred of J&K activists had planned to join the national congregation that happens once in three months. But Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed for traffic intermittently and not more than 30 of us were able to reach New Delhi,” he added.
“All the incoming and outgoing groups, have their arrival and departure at Markaz. These groups of 3 to 10 participants each fan out in different cities and towns across India and in different foreign countries for propagation of Islam. They carry their holdall beddings and spend their own money. Only food is served to them at the Markaz. Since it was a national congregation, total number of the participants crossed over 4,000,” Mufti asserted.
The participants include doctors, engineers, university professors, even pilots and down to plumbers, electricians, drivers and rickshaw-pullers.
“I was there for all the three days. Most of the participants were Indians but there were many from Europe, Africa and America including a number from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, United States of America and Canada. By that time (7-9 March) we had heard about the Coronavirus in China and some (India) States like Kerala. But there was no major alarm in Delhi. Our members kept shuttling between different cities and countries, ignorant of the toll Coronavirus was taking in some countries and turning into a pandemic”, Mufti said.
“We had a number of participants from Indonesia and Malaysia. They stayed at Nizamuddin and kept coming in and going out as per their respective rosters even after we left on 10 March. On no point of them was the gathering below 2,000. I believe the first infections came in from Indonesia and spread to many of our members”, Mufti said and revealed how 4 activists of a group of 7 from J&K, that had returned from Indonesia, had been found positive with Covid-19.
Mufti revealed that some 30-40 Tablighi activists, including the seven from J&K, had executed different propagation programmes at a network of mosques in Indonesia for 40 days before returning to New Delhi in March.
“Some of our groups have returned but many others are stranded abroad. From Kashmir, we have currently one each group in Ethiopia and Tanzania and two in Bangladesh. They have got stuck due to suspension of the international air operations. However, our groups from Indonesia and Niger have returned. Of the Niger group, 5-6 of our members are currently at a quarantine centre at Gulmarg”, Mufti said.
“We left Nizamuddin on 10 March. On the same day we reached Deoband and stayed at a mohalla mosque, which is not under control of Darul Uloom Deoband. Suddenly all six of us started feeling symptoms of Coronavirus. We went to a Kashmiri doctor who runs a clinic there. He prescribed some antibiotic drugs and cough syrups. Our fever and headache receded but I am still coughing. Haji Sahab was better than me. None of us imagined that he would die in next few days”, he added.
On 13 March, Haji, Mufti and others of their group reached Jammu by train. Two waiting cars ferried them to a mosque at Bari Brahmna, Samba, where Haji was elected as J&K chief for three months. They stayed there for two days. On 16 March, Haji flew from Jammu to Srinagar by an IndiGo flight and Mufti, with four others, travelled by road.
He clarified that his group did not enter Darul Uloom Deoband “even as we met with a number of the students at a mosque”.
According to Mufti, Darul Uloom Deoband preaches similar ideology that matches with Tablighi Jamaat’s.
The mosque where Mufti and his group stayed in Deoband has been fumigated and sealed on Tuesday, 31 March.
Officials in Srinagar shared with The Quint that of the 1750 persons currently under surveillance or quarantine in J&K, around two hundred were either members of Tablighi Jamaat or others of the chains of their contacts.
Over 35 of the 62 who have tested positive belong to this network that has got shattered with the death of its J&K head on 26 March. Many of the others under treatment or quarantine are either the Umrah pilgrims who have returned from Saudi Arabia. However a number of the positive cases were reportedly recovering.
Officials said she had fully recovered. Almost all the J&K students and pilgrims returning from Iran in March have either got stranded abroad or have been isolated at different facilities of Indian Air Force, Army and Navy in Rajasthan, U.P and Maharashtra.
Their first batch completed the mandatory 14-day period on Sunday, 29 March. However, plans to carry them home in J&K ran into rough weather as at least 9 of them tested positive even as they had been reported ‘negative’ at the time of their boarding in Teheran.
(The writer is a Srinagar-based journalist. He can be reached @ahmedalifayyaz.)
