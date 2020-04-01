COVID-19: Over 4,000 Attended Nizamuddin Meet, Many from Abroad

A prominent activist of Tablighi Jamaat, who accompanied a leading Kashmiri businessman on an extensive propagation odyssey before he died of the Coronavirus infection in Srinagar last week, has revealed to The Quint that over 4,000 members of the organisation, including a large number from overseas, participated in its ‘Mulki Mashwara’ (national congregation) at Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi in March 2020.

Haji (name changed), who was from Kashmir’s second or third richest business family, was the first of the two fatal casualties of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir where 62 confirmed cases had surfaced till late on Wednesday, 1 April.

On his return journey to Srinagar, Haji had been elected as head of the organisation’s J&K chapter at a State-level congregation at Bari Brahmna (Samba) in Jammu.