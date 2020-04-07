COVID-19: Octogenarian Delhi Patient Discharged From Hospital
Manmohan Singh, the 82-year-old COVID-19 patient, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital with doctors.(Photo: Screengrab from a Twitter video by ANI)

Manmohan Singh, an 82-year-old COVID-19 patient at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital, has now fully recovered and will be discharged soon, ANI reported on Tuesday, 7 April.

Videos of him along with doctors outside the hospital went viral, as they all applaud and show the 'victory' sign.

Coronavirus is particularly dangerous for the elderly, and the Health Ministry issued an advisory for older people to be particularly careful with their health. According to latest reports, India has 4,421 cases of COVID-19, with 114 deaths and 326 people recovering.

