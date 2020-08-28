COVID-19 No Ground for Postponing Bihar Elections: SC Rejects Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday, 28 August said COVID-19 cannot be a ground for postponing elections, as it declined to entertain a petition seeking postponement of the Assembly elections in Bihar till the state is free from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said COVID-19 cannot be a ground for postponement of elections, and the court cannot tell Election Commission what should be done on this issue.

The petitioner argued before the top court that it should stop the notification for elections.

The bench replied: "How can we ask the EC to not hold elections?"