Migrant Worker Dies After Walking 200 Km to Agra From Delhi
Ranveer Singh, a 39-year-old delivery boy, died of a heart attack, triggered possibly due to exhaustion after walking for over 200 kilometres.
According to a report in The Times of India, Ranveer was on his way to Badfra, his native village near Agra, when he collapsed near Kailash Mod on NH-2. He is survived by three children and his wife.
According to the police, Sanjay Gupta, a local hardware store owner rushed to Ranveer's aid when he collapsed. He was given water and some biscuits. Ranveer had also spoken to his brother, Sonu Singh, describing his condition (he had complained of chest pain).
“Ranveer left for his native village on foot. It’s likely that exhaustion of 200km walk might have triggered chest pain. However, before his death the victim had claimed that for certain distance he had taken a lift in a truck. On the entire NH-2 tretch, UP policemen were present with food packets and water for such persons, but Ranveer’s death is unfortunate.”Arvind Kumar, station house officer.
The issue has raked up a great deal of attention on Twitter, and thrown the spotlight on labourers walking great distances to their hometowns, while the government's lack of planning grows more obvious.
Since the government had stopped public transport, along with all delivery services, Ranveer was out of options, money and a job. He had begun walking at 3am the day before he died. While the post-mortem revealed that he succumbed to a heart attack, it is believed that exhaustion due to the long walk might have triggered a pre-existing condition.