COVID-19: MHA Extends Visas of Stranded Foreigners Till 3 May
The Home Ministry on Friday, 17 April, extended regular and e-visas of all foreigners who are stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown till 3 May on gratis basis.
Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and also due to travel restrictions imposed by Indian authorities, and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from February 1 midnight to May 3 midnight, would be extended till midnight of May 3 on 'Gratis' basis, after online application by the foreigner, the statement said.
The home ministry said that after considering the matter, it has been decided to extend the period of providing consular services by the Office of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers and Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently stranded in India.
The Home Ministry has also decided to extend the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreigners, except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN and international organisations, employment and project categories, till 3 May, it said.
The home ministry has further directed that all incoming passenger traffic in India through any of the 107 immigration check posts shall remain suspended till 3 May.
However, no such restriction would apply to vehicles, planes, ships, conveyance, trains and other carrying any goods and supplies whether essential or non-essential.
Their crew, sailor, driver, helper, cleaner and others shall be subjected to thorough medical screening for COVID-19.
In order to remove confusion, the home ministry on 28 March had granted consular services on gratis basis to foreign nationals, presently residing in India due to travel restrictions in the context of COVID-19 outbreak, till 30 April.
Several thousand foreign nationals are in the country since imposition of travel restrictions and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa.
The ministry has also provided the essential consular services through the office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers and Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals.
Exit of such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will be granted without levy of overstay penalty, the ministry had said earlier.
The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till 3 May.
