COVID-19: Maoists in Odisha Declare Ceasefire; Ask Govt for Help

Addressing tribal people in the two districts, he emphasised the importance of washing hands and wearing masks to keep COVID-19 at bay. He also blamed government policies and industrial emissions for the spread of the infectious disease. “Adhere to social distancing norms and avoid meetings and gatherings. We are distributing cold and cough medicines in remote areas, where the government has not been able to reach,” the Maoist leader said in his address.

(The article has been published in arrangement with PTI)