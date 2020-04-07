COVID-19: Maoists in Odisha Declare Ceasefire; Ask Govt for Help
The outlawed CPI (Maoist) have announced a unilateral ceasefire in Odisha in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, and urged the state government to send medical teams to assist people living in forests and other remote areas.
He, however, maintained the Maoists may retaliate in self-defence if security personnel try to corner them. “Government employees may visit remote areas of Malkangiri and Koraput districts without fear to provide essential services to the tribals who are finding it difficult to eke out a living due to the restrictions imposed by the government”, he says.
Addressing tribal people in the two districts, he emphasised the importance of washing hands and wearing masks to keep COVID-19 at bay. He also blamed government policies and industrial emissions for the spread of the infectious disease. “Adhere to social distancing norms and avoid meetings and gatherings. We are distributing cold and cough medicines in remote areas, where the government has not been able to reach,” the Maoist leader said in his address.
