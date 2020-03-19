COVID-19: Man Thrashed for 'Spitting At Others' in Kolhapur

The Quint spoke to the family who is seen beating up the man in the video.

Prasad Dille, of Gujri area in Kolhapur, Maharashtra on Tuesday, 17 March was on a two-wheeler with his family, when another man dressed in an orange shirt rode pass them. According to Dille, he sneezed twice without covering his mouth, Prasad Dille's family confronted the man and advised him to cover his mouth while sneezing.

Recounting the incident to The Quint, Dille said that he told the man about the government advisory to be careful during the coronavirus outbreak, and he told him to “take precautions as advised by the doctors, so you should follow it.”