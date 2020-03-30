COVID-19: Man Run Over by Bus While Walking Home in UP

Kumar was employed at a shoe factory in Sonipat and was returning home after the factory was shut because of the state’s announcement of a 21-day lockdown. He was walking with his younger brother Pankaj who also works at the same place.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the police have seized the bus and are trying to trace its driver. The bus was ferrying passengers from Faridabad and belongs to a Meerut resident. The police are trying to trace him as well.