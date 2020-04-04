COVID-19: MP Man Tests Positive After Hosting 1,500 People
A man in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus days after he hosted a feast for approximately 1,500 people in Morena district. Local authorities have locked down the colony where feast was conducted, reported NDTV.
It was only five days later that he started showing symptoms. On 29 March, he visited a hospital where he tested positive.
Soon authorities conducted tests on his wife and 23 relatives. Eleven, including his wife, also tested positive. Morena's Chief Medical Officer Dr RC Bandil said in a statement to the media,
Over 2,900 people have contracted the virus in India so far, with 68 deaths. The number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 154 as of 4 April.
This comes after a mosque at Delhi's Nizamuddin – where the Tablighi Jamaat organised a week-long event last month – emerged as the largest cluster reported in India, with over 950 coronavirus cases.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)