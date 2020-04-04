COVID-19: MP Man Tests Positive After Hosting 1,500 People
A health worker sanitises an area as a preventative measure against coronavirus. (Representative image only.)
A health worker sanitises an area as a preventative measure against coronavirus. (Representative image only.)(Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: MP Man Tests Positive After Hosting 1,500 People

A man in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus days after he hosted a feast for approximately 1,500 people in Morena district. Local authorities have locked down the colony where feast was conducted, reported NDTV.

The man, identified as Suresh, had recently returned from Dubai and held a feast in honour of his late mother on 20 March.

It was only five days later that he started showing symptoms. On 29 March, he visited a hospital where he tested positive.

Soon authorities conducted tests on his wife and 23 relatives. Eleven, including his wife, also tested positive. Morena's Chief Medical Officer Dr RC Bandil said in a statement to the media,

“We sent 23 samples of the contacts of the two positive patients and received the reports on Friday. Out of them 10, including eight women, have tested positive for the virus. All 12 patients have now been quarantined at the hospital.”
Dr RC Bandil, Chief Medical Officer, Morena

Over 2,900 people have contracted the virus in India so far, with 68 deaths. The number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 154 as of 4 April.

This comes after a mosque at Delhi's Nizamuddin – where the Tablighi Jamaat organised a week-long event last month – emerged as the largest cluster reported in India, with over 950 coronavirus cases.

