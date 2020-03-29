COVID-19: MP Govt to Promote All Classes Except 10 &12 Sans Exams
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to promote students of all classes of the state schools, except standards 10 and 12, without exams in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. The Class 10 and 12 board exams remain deferred for now, an official spokesman said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday night reviewed measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and decided to promote students of all classes of the state schools, except 10 and 12, he said.
After the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984, the then state government had also given general promotion to students of all classes, except those appearing for the board exams. Chouhan has also decided to provide ration free of cost to the poor, irrespective of whether they have ration cards or not, for the next three months.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ amid the lockdown and apologised for “taking harsh steps that caused inconvenience to common man”, calling the fight against COVID-19 a battle of life and death. Earlier on Saturday, he announced the constitution of PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations fund for people who wanted to contribute to India’s fight against COVID-19.
