COVID-19: MP Govt to Promote All Classes Except 10 &12 Sans Exams

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to promote students of all classes of the state schools, except standards 10 and 12, without exams in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. The Class 10 and 12 board exams remain deferred for now, an official spokesman said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday night reviewed measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and decided to promote students of all classes of the state schools, except 10 and 12, he said.