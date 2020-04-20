UP Teen Dies After Cops ‘Beat’ Him for Stepping out to Buy Food

Mohammad Rizwan, a teenager hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died on Saturday, 18 April, after he was allegedly beaten up by the police while trying to buy food, The Telegraph reported.

Rizwan’s father, Mohammad Israil, said that his son was very hungry on Thursday night and had thus stepped out to buy food. “My son went out to buy biscuits because he was really hungry. However, the cops thrashed and injured him very badly”, Israil told reporters.