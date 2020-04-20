UP Teen Dies After Cops ‘Beat’ Him for Stepping out to Buy Food
People stand in a queue to collect food from volunteers during the lockdown in Ranchi.&nbsp;
People stand in a queue to collect food from volunteers during the lockdown in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

UP Teen Dies After Cops ‘Beat’ Him for Stepping out to Buy Food

The Quint
India

Mohammad Rizwan, a teenager hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died on Saturday, 18 April, after he was allegedly beaten up by the police while trying to buy food, The Telegraph reported.

Rizwan’s father, Mohammad Israil, said that his son was very hungry on Thursday night and had thus stepped out to buy food. “My son went out to buy biscuits because he was really hungry. However, the cops thrashed and injured him very badly”, Israil told reporters.

Villagers at Chhajjapur in Ambedkar Nagar also alleged that the cops had selectively targeted Rizwan citing lockdown restrictions when there were other people also at the grocery store.

“There were quite a few other customers at the grocery store, but they weren’t stopped by the cops. Some of the people present there claimed that the police beat Rizwan with batons and rifle butts”, said the boy’s uncle Munna.

Munna also added that panic-buying by most people from the village had resulted in a grave shortage of basic food supplies, thereby forcing quite a few families to go without meals. Among them was Rizwan’s family.

Avanish Kumar Mishra, additional superintendent of police in charge of the area, told The Telegraph that an investigation is on. “We are scanning the CCTV footage for evidence. No cop will be spared if they are found guilty”.

Superintendent of police Alok Priyadarshi also said that the matter is being taken very seriously and the accused will be punished soon.

(Inputs: The Telegraph)

