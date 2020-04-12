Corona Lockdown: No Labour to Harvest Crops, UP Farmer Ends Life
A farmer reportedly ended his life in UP’s Banda over non-availability of labourers for harvesting his wheat crop due to the lockdown imposed across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police said on Sunday, 12 April.
Rambhavan Shukla (52) took his own life by hanging himself from a tree on the outskirts of Jaari village, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.
They alleged that he went out to look for labourers on Saturday, but ended his life.
The police said the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.
The matter is being probed, police added.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)