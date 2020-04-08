COVID-19 Lockdown: Two Held for Spitting on Cops in MP’s Indore

Two persons were arrested for allegedly spitting on policemen, after they were intercepted for stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Wednesday, 8 April.

The incident took place on Monday, 6 April when Jujair Hussain Javadwala (35) and Moiz Ali Javadwala (30), who were travelling on a motorcycle, were intercepted by policemen deployed at Chhavni area, Sanyogitaganj police station incharge Rajiv Tripathi told PTI.