COVID-19 Lockdown: Two Held for Spitting on Cops in MP’s Indore
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.(Photo: Reuters)

COVID-19 Lockdown: Two Held for Spitting on Cops in MP’s Indore

PTI
India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly spitting on policemen, after they were intercepted for stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Wednesday, 8 April.

The incident took place on Monday, 6 April when Jujair Hussain Javadwala (35) and Moiz Ali Javadwala (30), who were travelling on a motorcycle, were intercepted by policemen deployed at Chhavni area, Sanyogitaganj police station incharge Rajiv Tripathi told PTI.

Also Read : COVID-19: Cases in India Rise to 5274, Death Toll at 149

Loading...

The duo, who violated the curfew, spat on the police personnel and fled the scene, he said, adding that the accused were subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected by the local court.

The accused were booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, the official said.

Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Prdesh, has so far reported 173 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths.

Also Read : India’s 1st Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Service Starts in Delhi

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

Loading...