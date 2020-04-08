COVID-19 Lockdown: Two Held for Spitting on Cops in MP’s Indore
Two persons were arrested for allegedly spitting on policemen, after they were intercepted for stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Wednesday, 8 April.
The incident took place on Monday, 6 April when Jujair Hussain Javadwala (35) and Moiz Ali Javadwala (30), who were travelling on a motorcycle, were intercepted by policemen deployed at Chhavni area, Sanyogitaganj police station incharge Rajiv Tripathi told PTI.
The duo, who violated the curfew, spat on the police personnel and fled the scene, he said, adding that the accused were subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected by the local court.
Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Prdesh, has so far reported 173 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)