Locals Corner Policemen Over Death of Vegetable Vendor in Aligarh

A large number of people gathered around a police outpost in Jalalpur locality in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh city over the death of a vegetable vendor who was allegedly thrashed by two policemen for violating lockdown.

The protesters, who were shouting anti-police slogans, were dispersed and the situation was brought under control after police reinforcements reached the spot on Wednesday, 22 April, evening.

According to the family members of the victim, Luvkush was allegedly thrashed by the two policemen on Sunday for violating lockdown restrictions imposed across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The 18-year-old vendor succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning, they said.

SP Abhishek Kumar told the media that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and action will be taken if the charge of police excess is established.

He said the cause of death will only be ascertained after his postmortem report comes.

Kumar said a sample had also been taken to test whether the victim was suffering from coronavirus.

