‘Essential Commodities Well Stocked, Don’t Worry’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 14 April, assured everyone that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended lockdown period.

In a series of tweets, the home minister also appealed to the affluent people to help the needy living in the nearby areas.

“As the home minister of the country, I assure the public again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No one should worry about that. I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living in the nearby areas,” he said.