‘Essential Commodities Well Stocked, Don’t Worry’: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 14 April, assured everyone that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended lockdown period.
In a series of tweets, the home minister also appealed to the affluent people to help the needy living in the nearby areas.
“As the home minister of the country, I assure the public again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No one should worry about that. I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living in the nearby areas,” he said.
Praising the role of the state governments, Shah said the way all of them are working with the central government is truly praiseworthy.
“Now, we have to intensify this coordination so that all the citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem of the things they need,” Shah said.
The home minister also added that the contribution of the doctors, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel who are playing an important role in this fight is touching.
“Your courage and understanding in this odd situation inspires every Indian. Everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till 3 May to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
