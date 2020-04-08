COVID-19 Effect: Maruti Cuts Production by 32% in March

Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, S-Presso WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 67,708 units as against 98,602 units in March last year, down 31.33 per cent.

Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, however, declined by 14.19 per cent to 15,203 units as compared to 17,719 units a year ago.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its output go down to 2,146 units in March from 3,205 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production declined to 938 units last month from 965 units in March 2019, the filing said.