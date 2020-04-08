COVID-19 Effect: Maruti Cuts Production by 32% in March
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has decreased production by 32.05 per cent in March, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
Passenger vehicle production last month stood at 91,602 units as against 1,35,236 units in March 2019, a dip of 32.26 per cent, it added.
Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, S-Presso WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 67,708 units as against 98,602 units in March last year, down 31.33 per cent.
Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, however, declined by 14.19 per cent to 15,203 units as compared to 17,719 units a year ago.
Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its output go down to 2,146 units in March from 3,205 units in the same month last year.
Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production declined to 938 units last month from 965 units in March 2019, the filing said.
The 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus has brought an already struggling auto industry to its knees, forcing automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor Co to suspend manufacturing.
Meanwhile, most of the top automakers in the country have voluntarily joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, by helping out in making ventilators and providing additional testing kits.
Apart from this, the manufacturers have already extended warranties and other benefits to their customers.
