UP State Bus Brings 30 Students From Kota Back Home Amid Lockdown
Thirty students, who were brought to Uttar Pradesh from Kota in buses sent by the state government, have reached their homes amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
They reached Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, 19 April, evening and were sent to home quarantine, District Magistrate Amit Singh said.
The students underwent check-ups for COVID-19 after reaching the state, he said.
Earlier, the stranded students had taken to social media to appeal to PM Narendra Modi and other chief ministers to send them back home. They had been living in hostels where basic amenities like food, milk, water and electricity are available.
DM said, ‘Must Stay Indoors’
On 14 April, a day before the lockdown was extended, the Kota administration had cancelled special permits that were earlier issued to students wanting to go back to their home states. The decision was made after the Bihar government raised objections over the movement of students from Kota to the state. A lot of the students in Kota are from Bihar.
The Kota DM had insisted that it is important no one travels during the lockdown. The Kota district had reported 84 positive cases of coronavirus at 9:00 am on 16 April.
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)